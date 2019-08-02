Julianne Moore, set to star in Stephen King’s ‘Lisey’s Story,’ says Pablo Larrain will helm

Powerhouse producer J.J. Abrams – who previously teamed with King on Hulu series “11.22.63” and “Castle Rock” – will executive-produce (through his Bad Robot Productions company), as will King and Moore.

Stephen King wrote all eight episodes himself, adapting his 2006 horror-romance novel for the forthcoming Apple TV+ streaming service. The story, which King has called a personal favorite among his books , follows a widow two years after her husband’s passing, who gradually begins to uncover startling truths about her husband.

“Jackie” director Pablo Larrain is lined up to direct miniseries “Lisey’s Story,” with Julianne Moore set to star.

Moore confirmed Larrain’s involvement to the Globe during an interview for her upcoming drama “After the Wedding.”

“I actually wrote [King] a fan letter after I read ‘The Stand,’ while I was a student in Boston,” said Moore, who went to Boston University. “He is unparalleled at combining the drama of everyday life with the supernatural, at the idea that there’s this membrane between [them].”

Moore added that she’s “thrilled to be working with [the author] and Pablo Larrain, who’s a magnificent Chilean director,” further confirming that shooting is expected to kick off this fall.

Natalie Portman earned an Oscar nod for playing former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in “Jackie,” Larrain’s 2016 English-language debut. “Lisey’s Story” is to be the director’s first TV project.

Representatives for Larrain and Bad Robot did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.