‘The Rookie’ star quits, alleges sexual harassment and racial discrimination

Afton Williamson, star of the ABC crime series ‘‘The Rookie,’’ says she’s quitting the show because of sexual harassment and racial discrimination she experienced during the show’s first season.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Williamson said throughout the filming of the show’s pilot, ‘‘I experienced racial discrimination/racially charged inappropriate comments from the hair department.’’ She said the treatment worsened when she was sexually harassed by a recurring guest star, bullied by executive producers, and ultimately was sexually assaulted by a crew member at a wrap party.

Representatives for ABC did not respond to messages Sunday.