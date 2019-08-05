Hannibal Buress announces surprise comedy set at WBUR’s CitySpace on Tuesday

Now here’s another. Comedian Hannibal Buress announced Sunday on Twitter that he’ll be doing a small show in Boston on Tuesday at WBUR’s CitySpace.

Boston’s had a few surprise shows lately -- and fans who’ve missed out were left rather glum. (We’re looking at you, Hozier .)

Tickets are free – all fans have to do is sign up online for a chance to win. Winners will be contacted on the morning of the show.

Buress isn’t only known for his stand-up. The Chicago native voiced a character in “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” released this spring, and co-starred alongside Eric Andre on “The Eric Andre Show” and Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson in the Comedy Central series “Broad City.”

And let’s not forget, it was a Buress stand-up routine -- filmed and uploaded online in 2014 -- that drew renewed scrutiny to the multiple sexual assault allegations made against Bill Cosby. The Buress bit went viral, and the media began digging into the allegations.

CitySpace is a newish addition to WBUR’s campus. Since January, David McCullough, Pete Holmes, Alonzo Bodden and many others have made their way through the venue. Buress is also hosting a pop-up show in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 7.