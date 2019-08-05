Rob Delaney talks Kelly’s Roast Beef, Logan Airport, and Twitter ahead of Boston shows

“Every time I see a fox in London — which is a lot — I get excited. There’s foxes everywhere. You can hear them having sex at night because they’re very loud and — Oooh! It’s a standoff!” he all but squeals in delight. “There’s a standoff between a fox and a cat! This is exciting, this is exciting. The cat’s not scared. The fox is.”

“Ooh! Hey, guess what! A fox just ran by me as we were talking! That shocked me,” the comedian and Marblehead native said in a phone interview while walking his London neighborhood.

In the middle of answering an interview question, Rob Delaney gets distracted.

Advertisement

He watches. Takes stock.

“You know, raccoons are a bummer. They rip apart your trash and they’re weird. Foxes are more elegant and lovely,” the actor-writer muses.

This is, actually, just the type of musing that Delaney’s 1.6 million Twitter followers have come to know and love. While recent tweets tend to veer political — he’s a big Bernie Sanders supporter — he first made a name for himself via his unique brand of inane, off-color, and often hilarious tweets.

He’s also been open with his struggles — including alcoholism, clinical depression, and the death of his 2-year-old son Henry in 2018.

We caught up with the cowriter and costar of the British series, “Catastrophe,” (streaming on Amazon) before his return to Boston for two shows at the Wilbur Theatre on Aug. 8.

Q: What do you miss about Boston now that you’re in London?

A: Food. I miss certain food. Like Durgin-Park. Regina’s Pizza. Kelly’s Roast Beef. They have a Kelly’s Roast Beef at Logan Airport now, though, so that’s good. Plus you get to hang out at Logan.

Q: Were you funny as a kid?

Advertisement

A: I didn’t really find the high-octane world of comedy until my early 20s. I started doing improv, and then I started to do standup [because] I knew I could trust myself to work hard and get funny, but I didn’t know if I could trust a bunch of improv weirdos.

Q: You used to be Boston Globe paperboy.

A: Back in, geez Louise, 1987 or whatever, when I started doing it, if you delivered for three years, you’d get a $5,000 college scholarship. My parents were like, “Hey guess what! You now deliver the Globe!”

Q: How did your “Deadpool 2” role come about?

A: Ryan Reynolds saw “Catastrophe” and he liked it, and he called me and asked if I wanted to be in “Deadpool 2.” So that was so cool.

Q: How did you get started on Twitter?

A: I’d heard about it back 10 years ago, and everyone else thought it sounded incredibly stupid, but pretty quickly, myself and others found you could put jokes on there. And yeah, it was great, and really democratic — I mean who’s to say that a physician’s assistant in rural Kansas isn’t funny?

Q: You’re political on Twitter. You support Bernie 2020.

A: I do. I mean, I like Elizabeth Warren as well, but Bernie seems to have a laser focus on Medicare for all. Having lived in the UK now for five years, and having seen what healthcare could be like in America — it’s just amazing. You’re sick, you go to a doctor, and there you go! You don’t have to take out a mortgage. So I want that for Americans because I love ’em.

Advertisement

Q: Have you had any culture shock, living in the U.K?

A: To be honest, Boston could be surgically attached to Great Britain and it wouldn’t be that weird. Like if they took sections of coastal Massachusetts and just glued it on to Wales, I don’t think anybody would really freak out. So no, there hasn’t been massive culture shock. The NHS is amazing. Going to the hospital here, or even a little doctor’s appointment is amazing. You don’t get a secondarily ulcer worrying how you’re going to pay for it. There’s, like, 25 guns in the whole of the UK; so you’re not going to get shot. That’s amazing.

But what I desperately miss about the U.S. is crazy wild nature. In Boston, if you want, you can go up to New Hampshire and fall off of Mount Washington. Here, it would be harder to get killed by a falling boulder.

I like insane nature. You should be in danger if you go out to nature. There should be a 10 percent chance you’ll get killed by a crazy storm or an avalanche. But it doesn’t happen here. The nature is calm and lovely and gentle. So I do miss that. Eating Regina’s Pizza in a blizzard, I miss that a lot.

Rob Delaney at the Wilbur Theatre, Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets $27-$37 at thewilbur.com.

Advertisement

Interview has been edited and condensed. Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.