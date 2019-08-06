Robert Kraft brings new girlfriend to Hamptons gala, sings onstage with Jamie Foxx, Jon Bon Jovi

Robert Kraft has a knack for making friends with famous musicians, from Meek Mill to Snoop Dogg. So it’s not surprising that the Patriots owner found himself onstage with celebs like Jamie Foxx, Dave Matthews, and longtime pal Jon Bon Jovi over the weekend.

Kraft was at the Apollo in the Hamptons partying on Saturday night, an annual concert and fund-raiser held at billionaire Ronald Perelman’s massive estate that raises money for the legendary Harlem theater and youth education programs.

Page Six reports that Kraft, 78, was accompanied to the gala by his new girlfriend, New York City doctor Dana Blumberg, 45. The pair were also spotted holding hands in June at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, and were in the stands in Paris in July at the Women’s World Cup when Team USA beat the Netherlands, 2-0, in soccer.