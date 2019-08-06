Robert Kraft brings new girlfriend to Hamptons gala, sings onstage with Jamie Foxx, Jon Bon Jovi
Robert Kraft has a knack for making friends with famous musicians, from Meek Mill to Snoop Dogg. So it’s not surprising that the Patriots owner found himself onstage with celebs like Jamie Foxx, Dave Matthews, and longtime pal Jon Bon Jovi over the weekend.
Kraft was at the Apollo in the Hamptons partying on Saturday night, an annual concert and fund-raiser held at billionaire Ronald Perelman’s massive estate that raises money for the legendary Harlem theater and youth education programs.
Page Six reports that Kraft, 78, was accompanied to the gala by his new girlfriend, New York City doctor Dana Blumberg, 45. The pair were also spotted holding hands in June at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, and were in the stands in Paris in July at the Women’s World Cup when Team USA beat the Netherlands, 2-0, in soccer.
In a video shared by singer-songwriter Marques Anthony on Instagram on Monday, Kraft fist-bumps Bon Jovi onstage as the pair sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” along with Foxx, Matthews, the Black Eyed Peas, actor Woody Harrelson, and others.
Other notable names at the event included comedian Jerry Seinfeld, director Spike Lee, and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Other A-list musicians to perform included Mark Ronson, Maggie Rogers, Pharrell Williams, the Isley Brothers, Patti LaBelle, and Run-DMC.
According to Page Six, Kraft has been discussing teaming up with Infor CEO Charles Phillips to plan future editions of Apollo in the Hamptons, with Perelman planning to stop hosting the concert after this year.
Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hkaufman@globe.com.