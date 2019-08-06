Spike Lee, Michael B. Jordan among stars at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival

Centerpiece screenings include a showcase of music and clips from Spike Lee’s filmography, as well as “Greenleaf” and “David Makes Man” from the Oprah Winfrey Network, and HBO’s “The Apollo.” In addition to the 70 feature films, documentaries, and short films produced by directors and filmmakers across the globe, this festival will also include panel discussions and other events throughout the island.

Attendees of the festival, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 10, directors Spike Lee and Roger Ross Williams , actor Michael B. Jordan , filmmaker Reginald Hudlin , actresses Lynn Whitfield , Merle Dandridge , and Deborah Joy Winans .

Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival has returned for its 17th year, welcoming several big names to the island.

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Warner Bros. presents a first look at scenes from the film “Just Mercy,” followed by a conversation with lawyer, author, and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson and Jordan, who portrays Stevenson in the movie.

For the first time this year, the MVAAFF is now a qualifying festival in the Short Film Category for the Academy Awards – meaning Best Short Film winners can enter Oscars shorts competition the following season.

“We are honored and ecstatic to have the Academy recognize us,” Floyd Rance, co-founder of the MVAAFF, said in a release. “For the past few years, we’ve produced the MVAAFF with the primary goal of providing a positive environment where African-American filmmakers can share their thoughts, ideas, and aspirations.”

On Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m., the festival screens “EmPOWERED: More Than Enough to Heal,” a film that explores the impact of black physicians on medicine, as well as the significance of historically black colleges and universities in strengthening the medical field.

Then, at 7 p.m., the Global Sport Institute at Arizona State University premieres “Brian Banks,” a film about a football player whose dreams to play in the NFL are shattered when he is wrongly convicted and sent to prison.

On Thursday at 8 p.m., OWN presents the first episode of its drama series “David Makes Man,” executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Jordan, and starring Tarell Alvin McCraney of “Moonlight.” The one-hour drama centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects, haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his mother, who must work to find a way out of poverty.

Spike Lee closes out the festival on Saturday with a showcase of clips, videos and music.

For more information on the MVAAFF and a complete schedule of screenings and special events, visit www.mvaaff.com

