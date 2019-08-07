Does your dog have what it takes to be a star in Boston Ballet’s ‘Giselle’?

The company is looking for four breeds in particular: Borzois, Pointers, Irish wolfhounds, and hounds.

Boston Ballet is searching for one or two pooches to perform as “stage dogs,” for its September production of “ Giselle ” at the Boston Opera House. No pirouettes required.

Calling all performing pups: now might be your time to shine.

The gig is for well-behaved canines only, naturally. Each dog must be able to walk calmly on a leash, and be comfortable around noise, people, and bright lights. Each four-legged performer will be paired with a dancer for its three minutes of fame onstage, which will occur approximately 20 minutes into the first act.

Dog owners get their own perks: $60 per performance, complimentary tickets to the performance of their choice, and their name printed in the program’s insert.

Owners also get a parking space in the loading dock at the theatre, as well as a spot backstage to watch their beloved fur baby.

“Giselle” is a romantic ballet that tells the tale of a peasant girl who goes mad and dies of heartbreak after being deceived by her lover.

The first rehearsal takes place Tuesday, September 17 at 7 p.m., followed by another rehearsal Wednesday, September 18 at 1:30 p.m. The final dress rehearsal takes place that night at 7:30 p.m. Performances take place every day or night Sept. 19-29.

If you think your dog has what it takes, contact the Boston Ballet’s production stage manager, Craig Margolis, at CMargolis@bostonballet.org. And break a leg.

Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com, or on Twitter @martha_merrow