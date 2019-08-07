Does your dog have what it takes to be a star in Boston Ballet’s ‘Giselle’?
Calling all performing pups: now might be your time to shine.
Boston Ballet is searching for one or two pooches to perform as “stage dogs,” for its September production of “Giselle” at the Boston Opera House. No pirouettes required.
The company is looking for four breeds in particular: Borzois, Pointers, Irish wolfhounds, and hounds.
The gig is for well-behaved canines only, naturally. Each dog must be able to walk calmly on a leash, and be comfortable around noise, people, and bright lights. Each four-legged performer will be paired with a dancer for its three minutes of fame onstage, which will occur approximately 20 minutes into the first act.
Advertisement
Dog owners get their own perks: $60 per performance, complimentary tickets to the performance of their choice, and their name printed in the program’s insert.
Owners also get a parking space in the loading dock at the theatre, as well as a spot backstage to watch their beloved fur baby.
“Giselle” is a romantic ballet that tells the tale of a peasant girl who goes mad and dies of heartbreak after being deceived by her lover.
The first rehearsal takes place Tuesday, September 17 at 7 p.m., followed by another rehearsal Wednesday, September 18 at 1:30 p.m. The final dress rehearsal takes place that night at 7:30 p.m. Performances take place every day or night Sept. 19-29.
If you think your dog has what it takes, contact the Boston Ballet’s production stage manager, Craig Margolis, at CMargolis@bostonballet.org. And break a leg.
Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com, or on Twitter @martha_merrow