Errol Morris’s controversial Steve Bannon documentary, ‘American Dharma,’ heading to theaters

Morris, 71, is no stranger to contention. His films “The Fog of War” (2003) and “The Unknown Known” (2013) studied the two most controversial defense secretaries in recent memory: Robert McNamara and Donald Rumsfeld .

Errol Morris ’s “American Dharma” will finally get a theatrical release, more than a year after it first premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

But when interviewed by the Globe earlier this year, Morris expressed surprise that “American Dharma” hadn’t found a distributor. He credited this to Bannon’s so-called “deplatforming” by publications like The New Yorker, whose editor David Remnick disinvited Bannon from the magazine’s prestigious festival last September.

“I think as the country becomes less angry, particularly the left, then it would be possible to look at the movie as a movie,” Morris told the Globe then. “If it’s politically incorrect even to show it to people, then what? The issue isn’t whether it’s a good film or a bad film. The issue is if the film should exist at all.”

