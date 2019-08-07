Errol Morris’s controversial Steve Bannon documentary, ‘American Dharma,’ heading to theaters
Errol Morris’s “American Dharma” will finally get a theatrical release, more than a year after it first premiered at the Venice Film Festival.
The Steve Bannon documentary has been acquired by newly formed distributor Utopia, which will plot an awards-friendly release date for it later this year. The news, first seen in The Hollywood Reporter, marks a significant reversal of fortune for Morris, the Cambridge filmmaker and noted documentarian who’d long struggled to sell “Dharma,” a movie viewed as radioactive by some due to its focus on the former Trump advisor.
Morris, 71, is no stranger to contention. His films “The Fog of War” (2003) and “The Unknown Known” (2013) studied the two most controversial defense secretaries in recent memory: Robert McNamara and Donald Rumsfeld.
Advertisement
But when interviewed by the Globe earlier this year, Morris expressed surprise that “American Dharma” hadn’t found a distributor. He credited this to Bannon’s so-called “deplatforming” by publications like The New Yorker, whose editor David Remnick disinvited Bannon from the magazine’s prestigious festival last September.
“I think as the country becomes less angry, particularly the left, then it would be possible to look at the movie as a movie,” Morris told the Globe then. “If it’s politically incorrect even to show it to people, then what? The issue isn’t whether it’s a good film or a bad film. The issue is if the film should exist at all.”
Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.