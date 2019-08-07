Netflix will begin filming another movie in Mass. this month, this time on the South Shore

Earlier this summer, Netflix took the North Shore by storm when it kicked off production on its upcoming Adam Sandler movie “Hubie Halloween.” Now, the streaming giant is ready to start filming new movie on the South Shore.

Netflix and LD Entertainment will begin work in August on “The Sleepover,” a family-friendly action-comedy that will film in several South Shore towns like Hanover and Scituate, as well as Boston.

The script, which landed a spot on the prestigious Black List in 2017, centers on siblings Kevin and Clancy, whose boring suburban life is upended when bad guys break into their home and kidnap their parents. The kids soon realize that their stay-at-home mom had been hiding a few secrets, so they set out with two friends on an adventure to find and rescue their parents.