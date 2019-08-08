Ben Affleck’s ‘Batman’ movie would have explored character’s ‘insanity’

During a recent interview with the HappySadConfused podcast , Hyannis-born cinematographer Robert Richardson – who was expected to work on the film with Affleck – touched upon Affleck’s vision for the since-abandoned project.

But before hanging up the cowl for good, Affleck spent some time developing his own, standalone “Batman” movie, which he would have starred in, written, and directed (as the Cambridge native did previously, to the tune of three Oscars, with 2013’s “Argo”).

Ben Affleck ’s tumultuous , five-and-a-half year tenure as Batman appears well and truly over , now that Warner Bros. has recast the role with Robert Pattinson and set “Let Me In” filmmaker Matt Reeves to write and direct a new take on the Caped Crusader.

Richardson, who teamed with Affleck on his 2016 gangster epic “Live By Night” called him a “highly under-appreciated” director. A script for Affleck’s “Batman” movie made the rounds at Warner Bros., though Richardson said it was poorly received in some quarters. Affleck spent time attempting to rework it before ultimately moving away from the project.

“He was going into the more insanity aspects [of Batman], so I think you would’ve seen something a little darker than what we’ve seen in the past and more into the individual,” said Richardson. “Who’s inside Batman? What element may be sane, and what element may actually not be sane?”

Affleck’s movie would have been set partly inside Arkham Asylum, where in the comics Batman’s most deranged enemies are locked away, from the Joker to Two-Face. Arkham has shown up on screen before – it’s where Cillian Murphy’s Scarecrow lurks throughout 2005’s “Batman Begins” – but Affleck’s “Batman” would have delved into the setting more deeply. Now that Reeves is charting his own course, reportedly focusing on a more brooding, noirish Dark Knight, this one can be slotted into the “what could have been” cabinet of Hollywood history.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.