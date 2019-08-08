Patrick Dempsey walks red carpet at Seaport premiere of ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’

Curtis was joined by the film’s producer, Maine native Patrick Dempsey , and screenwriter Mark Bomback , at the film’s red carpet screening Tuesday night at Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art.

That’s the message behind the film “ The Art of Racing in the Rain ,” premiering in theaters Friday, says director Simon Curtis.

The world might be crumbling, but life is about taking ownership of the obstacles, and making it work.

All three spoke to the Globe about the film’s message and what the project meant to them.

Adapted from Garth Stein’s popular 2009 novel of the same name, “The Art of Racing in the Rain” is a story told from the perspective of a golden retriever named Enzo, voiced by Kevin Costner.

Enzo narrates his relationship with his owner Denny Swift, played by Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”), an aspiring Formula One race car driver. Enzo tells the story of Denny’s life, as he faces heartache on and off the race track — from losing races, to losing his wife to cancer, to nearly losing custody of his young daughter.

Dempsey, the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum and a race car driver himself, played an integral role advising the film’s production in depicting race car driving, Curtis said.

“I got to do the racing, but also I love the film’s message,” Dempsey said. “Certainly in the world right now, everybody’s overcoming something. It’s important to see the human struggle.”

All proceeds from the film’s red carpet screening benefited The Dempsey Center, a cancer support center in Lewiston and South Portland, Maine, that Dempsey founded in 2008.

Dempsey founded the nonprofit in honor of his mother, Amanda Dempsey, who died of ovarian cancer in 2014. The center offers a range of holistic services, including counseling, support groups, acupuncture, and reiki, to patients and their families, free of charge.

“It’s about treating the whole person,” Dempsey said.

“The Art of Racing in the Rain” is a reminder to cherish everyone in your life, from family to pets, Curtis said, “because you don’t know what’s around the corner. These are shaky times for a lot of people.”

For Bomback, the film’s premiere feels surreal. “In this moment and time, I do feel like everybody is searching for ways to remind themselves that life is good,” Bomback said. “With dogs in particular, there’s always a thrill when you find yourself actually communicating nonverbally.”

There were two main dogs on set to play Enzo, Curtis said, and the experience was surprisingly positive. “They’re beautiful animals — really well prepared, and some of the best actors I’ve ever worked with.”

The true power of the film centers on the guardian-angel-like relationship between dog and owner, in which the animal has invested in its human in a way that the person hasn’t in themselves, Bomback said.

“Visualization is manifestation,” Dempsey said. “You’re here, really, just to become a better person.”

Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com, or on Twitter @martha_merrow