Uzo Aduba post-‘Orange’: ‘The work will come.’

‘‘It’s a story of women. It’s bringing great women together, incredibly talented women who I have respected and admired for years,’’ she told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

Uzo Aduba said the upcoming FX limited series ‘‘Mrs. America’’ encompasses a whole lot of what she loves best about acting.

Featuring Aduba as the late US Representative Shirley Chisholm, Cate Blanchett as conservative activist and orange juice queen Phyllis Schlafly and Rose Byrne as feminist Gloria Steinem, the show is based on the true story of the 1970s battle over the Equal Rights Amendment.

Tracey Ullman, Margo Martindale, James Marsden, Sarah Paulsen, Kayli Carter, John Slattery and Jeanne Tripplehorn will also appear.

Aduba said she also has long admired the late Chisholm, who was the first black woman elected to Congress.

‘‘It represents authenticity and truth, and it’s a story that wants to tell the truth about that time. The hard and the good truth. That’s exciting for me,’’ the ‘‘Orange Is the New Black’’ costar said of her new show, which is in production and doesn’t yet have a release date.

The ERA battleground contributed to the rise of the Moral Majority, shifting the cultural and political landscape. It’s written by Emmy-winner Dahvi Waller, who was in the ‘‘Mad Men’’ stable. Blanchett is an executive producer and it’s the first time the Oscar winner has appeared in a series in a regular role.

Now that ‘‘Orange’’ has wrapped up on Netflix, Aduba, who grew up in Medfield, is eager to see what’s next.

‘‘Anything is possible,’’ she said. ‘‘I know it because I’ve seen it. . . . The work will come. How fluidly and quickly it comes, I don’t know, and what comes, I really don’t know, but I know it will come.”