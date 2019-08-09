Chris Evans swung by the Concord police station

“When your shift begins you never know what will happen or who you may meet,” the department wrote on social media. “Thank you @ChrisEvans for stopping by our station to say hello and to express your appreciation of CPD.”

Actor Chris Evans , famous for playing Captain America in the Marvel franchise, stopped by the department to say “hi.”

When your shift begins you never know what will happen or who you may meet. Thank you ⁦@ChrisEvans⁩ for stopping by our station to say hello and to express your appreciation of CPD ⁦@CaptainAmerica⁩ #madeourday #ConcordMA pic.twitter.com/JIvT68VVNX — ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) August 8, 2019

The Sudbury native sported a Red Sox cap during his visit.

A photo of Evans and one police dispatcher even made its way onto an Evans fan page.

“Our Department members are appreciative of Chris Evans stopping into our station and expressing his thanks and appreciation for our service to the community,” police chief Joseph O’Connor wrote in an e-mail.

Evans is in the Boston area shooting scenes for the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Defending Jacob.” The show is based on a 2012 novel of the same name set in Newton and written by Boston-based author William Landay. It’s about a lawyer, played by Evans, whose life changes when his 14-year-old son is accused of murder.

Evans will also star in a new murder mystery called “Knives Out,” which filmed in Massachusetts and is set to hit screens in November.