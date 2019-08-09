Red Sox, fans team up to collect socks for the homeless

On Aug. 5, the 14th annual drive had its kickoff, with Gabriela Vazquez (wife of catcher Christian Vazquez ), Erin Bradley (wife of outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. ), and Jamie Cashner (wife of pitcher Andrew Cashner ) all on hand.

Hear from our patient Karl about his experience contracting trench foot and the importance of donating socks to #SoxforSocks . Will you be at Fenway Park this weekend? Bring new, white socks to donate and make a difference for someone like Karl. https://t.co/rKNsHbtrlM pic.twitter.com/H0YLhWfn4y

This weekend, the Red Sox have teamed up with the Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, or BHCHP, for the Sox for Socks drive. Volunteers will work games at Fenway Aug. 9-11 to collect new, white socks from fans at every gate of the ballpark.

“Access to shoes and socks is often limited for homeless men and women living in shelters and on the streets,” according to a statement from BHCHP.

Advertisement

Over the years, the drive has collected over 125,000 pairs of socks from generous fans. Organizers this year are hoping to collect 10,000 for homeless men and women.

Even if fans can’t make the games this weekend against the Los Angeles Angels, the BHCHP has an online wish list, and encourages fans in the area to coordinate their own drives at home. Volunteers and players’ wives can be found throughout the weekend at nearly every ballpark gate.

Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @triunfo_chris.