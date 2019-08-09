Sarah Silverman shares video of anti-Semitic pastor wishing for her death

We won’t repeat Fannin’s hate-filled screed but at one point he says of Silverman, a Bedford, N.H. native, “I hope that God breaks her teeth out and she dies.”

Sarah Silverman took to Twitter on Thursday to repost a video of an extremist pastor identified as Adam Fannin giving an anti-Semitic sermon, in which he calls the comedian a “witch,” and wishes for her death, over a meme of a joke from her 2005 comedy special “Jesus Is Magic.”

“If I get murdered, start here,” the comedian tweeted along with the video.

“He is going to get me killed,” she wrote in part of another tweet.

Silverman then published a third, more explanatory tweet: “It goes like this: Someone on the Right made a meme of a joke from Jesus is Magic, a comedy special I did in character, and presented it as if I was saying it at a press conference.”

Taking the joke out of context “triggered the pastor,” she wrote.

“So, the person who made the meme knew it was comedy and intentionally repurposed it as real, knowing it would influence a swath of people who see it and share it everyday.”

She continued: “And that’s America today. Incitements of violence based on lies and the disingenuous re-framings of truth.”

According to Newsweek, Fannin was previously affiliated with the Stedfast Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., which has been labeled an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

