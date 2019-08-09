NAMES
Tony Bennett performs a private concert at Encore Boston Harbor Casino
Singer Tony Bennett performed a private concert at the Encore Boston Harbor casino Thursday night. The event, held in the Picasso Ballroom, was attended by more than 2,200 guests, according to a release.
The night began with a 15-minute opening set by Bennett’s daughter, Antonia Bennett, followed by a 75 minute set by the legendary, Grammy-winning vocalist.
Bennett, 93, has sold over 50 million records worldwide. He recorded his latest work, a jazz studio album titled “Love Is Here to Stay” with Diana Krall last September.
Antonia, 45, is also a jazz singer, and is an alumna of Berklee College of Music.
Advertisement
Martha Merrow can be reached at martha.merrow@globe.com, or on Twitter @martha_merrow