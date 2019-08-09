scorecardresearch
Tony Bennett performs a private concert at Encore Boston Harbor Casino

By Martha Merrow Globe Correspondent ,August 9, 2019, 23 minutes ago
Tony Bennett performs a private concert at the Encore Boston Harbor casino on Thursday night.
Singer Tony Bennett performed a private concert at the Encore Boston Harbor casino Thursday night. The event, held in the Picasso Ballroom, was attended by more than 2,200 guests, according to a release.

The night began with a 15-minute opening set by Bennett’s daughter, Antonia Bennett, followed by a 75 minute set by the legendary, Grammy-winning vocalist.

Bennett, 93, has sold over 50 million records worldwide. He recorded his latest work, a jazz studio album titled “Love Is Here to Stay” with Diana Krall last September.

Antonia, 45, is also a jazz singer, and is an alumna of Berklee College of Music.

