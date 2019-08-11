Jake Gyllenhaal took French model girlfriend to Martha’s Vineyard
Jake Gyllenhaal has been quietly dating French model Jeanne Cadieu — and recently whisked the 23-year-old away to Martha’s Vineyard for an island retreat.
Page Six reports the pair, who’ve been linked since December, are getting serious, and that Cadieu has already met the “Nightcrawler” actor’s family.
For several years, Gyllenhaal’s parents, Naomi Foner and Stephen Gyllenhaal, owned a house on the Vineyard, and his family spent many a summer vacationing around Cape Cod. Gyllenhaal, 38, has made a habit of reliving those memories whenever possible, often taking a drive down while visiting Boston.
His island ties run especially deep; one of the actor’s longtime friends is chef Chris Fischer, the Vineyard native who wed comedian Amy Schumer early last year.
While Cadieu and Gyllenhaal have yet to make their joint red carpet debut, she supported him at the June premiere of “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” posting an Instagram with the hashtag #teammysterio, in reference to the reality-warping villain Gyllenhaal played in the Marvel blockbuster.
On Thursday, the two were spotted together in midtown Manhattan, checking out an afterparty for the premiere of Gyllenhaal’s Broadway play “Sea Wall/A Life.” Big sister Maggie Gyllenhaal was reportedly also in attendance.
