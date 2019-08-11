Jake Gyllenhaal took French model girlfriend to Martha’s Vineyard

Jake Gyllenhaal has been quietly dating French model Jeanne Cadieu — and recently whisked the 23-year-old away to Martha’s Vineyard for an island retreat.

Page Six reports the pair, who’ve been linked since December, are getting serious, and that Cadieu has already met the “Nightcrawler” actor’s family.

For several years, Gyllenhaal’s parents, Naomi Foner and Stephen Gyllenhaal, owned a house on the Vineyard, and his family spent many a summer vacationing around Cape Cod. Gyllenhaal, 38, has made a habit of reliving those memories whenever possible, often taking a drive down while visiting Boston.