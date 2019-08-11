Lance Armstrong says he dropped VP Pence on Nantucket bike trail

Whatever Vice President Mike Pence had in mind as he set out for a bike ride on Saturday, it’s safe to say it wasn’t getting smoked by cycling’s most infamous legend.

Lance Armstrong said in a pair of tweets Saturday that he “blew the [expletive] doors off” Pence when the two ended up sharing a bike path on Nantucket this past weekend.

“I can’t drop many people on a bike these days,” noted the seven-time Tour de France champion (whose wins were stripped after he was accused in 2012 of running a massive doping ring). With that disclaimer out of the way, Armstrong clearly relished the opportunity to blast past a celebrity opponent: “Day. Made.,” he added.