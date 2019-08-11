Lance Armstrong says he dropped VP Pence on Nantucket bike trail
Whatever Vice President Mike Pence had in mind as he set out for a bike ride on Saturday, it’s safe to say it wasn’t getting smoked by cycling’s most infamous legend.
Lance Armstrong said in a pair of tweets Saturday that he “blew the [expletive] doors off” Pence when the two ended up sharing a bike path on Nantucket this past weekend.
“I can’t drop many people on a bike these days,” noted the seven-time Tour de France champion (whose wins were stripped after he was accused in 2012 of running a massive doping ring). With that disclaimer out of the way, Armstrong clearly relished the opportunity to blast past a celebrity opponent: “Day. Made.,” he added.
Pence, an avid cyclist who once rode more than 250 miles around his district, had flown into Nantucket earlier that day for a GOP fund-raiser luncheon hosted by Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, among others.
Governor Charlie Baker greeted the vice president at the airport, though he did not attend the fund-raiser, which was organized to benefit the RNC and President Trump’s reelection campaign. Baker, a moderate Republican, did not vote for Trump and Pence in the 2016 election.
At press time, Pence had not responded to Armstrong’s tweets. It also wasn’t immediately clear why Armstrong was on Nantucket, but the cyclist’s no stranger to the island. Last fall, he was a featured speaker at an event by The Nantucket Project, dedicated to showcasing original thinkers.
