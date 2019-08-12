Bill Murray crashes R.I. beach party after hunting for pierogies in Fall River

The two were later spotted together on a Rhode Island beach, where Murray jumped onstage with a local band to sing Van Morrison tunes.

This past weekend, the actor was spotted eating pierogies in Fall River with “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly , a seasonal Martha’s Vineyard resident.

Add these to the seemingly ever-growing list of random Bill Murray sightings.

Murray, 68, has gradually built up a cult following thanks to his habit of showing up in random places doing random things — from bartending at random restaurants to crashing wedding photos and house parties. The sightings sparked a 2018 documentary — “The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons from a Mythical Man” — as well as a blog, titled Bill Murray Stories, with such entries as “Why is Bill Murray running the cash register?”

The actor’s most recent adventure began Saturday in Fall River, when he and Farrelly were seen eating pierogies while sipping Polish wine and vodka at Patti’s Pierogis.

“He sat down and I thought, ‘That guy looks like Bill Murray,’ ” Patti Geary of Patti’s Pierogis told the Fall River Herald News. “I said to him, ‘Tell me, Bill. What brings you to Fall River?’ And he said, ‘You! Your place!’ ”

According to Geary, the pair had traveled from Martha’s Vineyard. “They ate everything,” Geary told the newspaper. “They didn’t leave a thing behind.”

Evidently fueled up, the two were later spotted on Roy Carpenter’s Beach in South Kingston, R.I., where local band Steve Smith and The Nakeds were playing, the Providence Journal reported.

Murray jumped onstage and powered through Van Morrison’s “Gloria,” while someone in a T-Rex costume danced. Video of the impromptu performance was later uploaded to Reddit.

Murray’s kid brother, comedian Joel Murray, recently told the Globe: “I gotta say, some of the best times I’ve ever had have been with Billy. He does live in the moment and he does know how to have fun.”

Added Joel Murray: “He’ll be our brother — goofy Billy who had long hair and a Fu Manchu. It’s funny that he is this enigma, this legend.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.