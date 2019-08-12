Obama laying low during his annual Martha’s Vineyard visit

Barack Obama is back in his favorite vacation spot on Martha’s Vineyard, but the former president’s laying lower than usual this year.

Obama arrived last Sunday, on his 58th birthday, accompanied by wife Michelle. He was seen golfing at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs, playing with former Boston Celtic Ray Allen and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Obama’s often spotted around the island during his annual visits, golfing, cycling, or dining out. And renters in Edgartown say they saw him paddleboarding on Turkeyland Cove one morning. But the Obama buzz is tamped down this year, according to a number of restaurant owners who normally hear from the president.