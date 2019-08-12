‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery releases dreamy new single

Now, Newburyport native Joe Keery , who plays fan-favorite character Steve Harrington, is releasing new music under the stage name Djo (presumably pronounced “Joe”).

First, it was actor Finn Wolfhard , who’s the lead singer for indie-rock band Calpurnia when he’s not busy filming the Netflix series. Then, co-star Gaten Matarazzo started releasing music with his band Work In Progress.

More “Stranger Things” cast members are dipping their toes into the music industry.

His latest single, titled “Chateau (Feel Alright),” pays synthy, dream-like homage to indie bands from the ‘00s.

Years ago, Keery had a stint playing lead guitar for Post Animal, a Chicago-based psychedelic rock band. He left the band in 2017, right before the release of their debut “When I Think of You in a Castle.”

Advertisement

While Keery has left Post Animal behind to step out as a solo artist, he has clearly not abandoned his love of psychedelic rock. Last month, he surprise-dropped his first single “Roddy” on streaming platforms. Also featuring warped synths, ethereal vocals, and a twangy guitar, Keery’s debut was his twist on contemporary psychedelia.

The actor’s love for psychedelic bands is well documented; in 2017, he sat down for a joint interview with Tame Impala member Jay Watson for Australian magazine Coup De Main. In the interview, Keery expressed his admiration for groups like Tame Impala, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, and Mild High Club.

Outside of music, Keery just wrapped production on “Free Guy,” which stars Ryan Reynolds and filmed around Boston.

Listen to “Chateau (Feel Alright)” below.

Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @triunfo_chris.