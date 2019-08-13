‘Booksmart’ director Olivia Wilde sells period thriller to New Line
“Booksmart” filmmaker Olivia Wilde has sold her next project as a director, a period thriller titled “Don’t Worry, Darling,” to New Line.
Wilde — who attended boarding school at Phillips Academy in Andover — made her directorial debut in May with “Booksmart,” a critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.
A bidding war between New Line and Netflix for “Don’t Worry, Darling” reached $20 million, with New Line winning out after putting a lucrative offer on the table. Major plot details have yet to emerge, but the story centers on a 1950s housewife who uncovers disturbing truths about her seemingly perfect life.
The original script for “Don’t Worry, Darling” was written by Shane and Carey Van Dyke (“The Silence”) but will now be rewritten by “Booksmart” scribe Katie Silberman. Wilde will direct and star while also producing alongside Silberman.
