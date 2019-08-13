‘Booksmart’ director Olivia Wilde sells period thriller to New Line

“Booksmart” filmmaker Olivia Wilde has sold her next project as a director, a period thriller titled “Don’t Worry, Darling,” to New Line.

Wilde — who attended boarding school at Phillips Academy in Andover — made her directorial debut in May with “Booksmart,” a critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

A bidding war between New Line and Netflix for “Don’t Worry, Darling” reached $20 million, with New Line winning out after putting a lucrative offer on the table. Major plot details have yet to emerge, but the story centers on a 1950s housewife who uncovers disturbing truths about her seemingly perfect life.