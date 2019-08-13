Djimon Hounsou joins John Krasinski’s ‘Quiet Place’ sequel, replacing Brian Tyree Henry

The actor is set to join Emily Blunt , returning for the sequel after starring in the first film. Newton native Krasinski, who co-wrote, directed, and starred in “A Quiet Place,” is only back as writer and director for this round.

Deadline reports that, as production for “A Quiet Place: Part II” gets rolling, producers have tapped Djimon Hounsou to replace Brian Tyree Henry (known for FX’s comedy series “Atlanta”) after the latter left the project over scheduling issues. No word on who Hounsou, coming off roles in recent blockbusters “Shazam!” and “Captain Marvel,” will be playing.

Advertisement

Hounsou also stars in the upcoming Matthew Vaughn film “The King’s Man,” and will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after “Captain Marvel” with various roles in the Disney Plus series “What If…?” Later this year, he has a role in the new “Charlie’s Angels,” being directed by Pittsfield’s own Elizabeth Banks.

Plot details for the new film have yet to be released but, according to Deadline, the sequel has already started shooting and will once again center on the survival of a family (led by Blunt’s character Evelyn Abbott and featuring returning cast members Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe) in a world dominated by vicious monsters that hunt humans through sound. Irish actor Cillian Murphy, known for his lead role in BBC period crime-drama “Peaky Blinders,” has also been enlisted to play a new character.

“A Quiet Place: Part II” is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20, 2020.

Chris Triunfo can be reached at christian.triunfo@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @triunfo_chris.