In first ‘Little Women’ trailer, Greta Gerwig unveils star-studded Oscar hopeful
The first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” hit the internet Tuesday at noon, giving audiences their first look at the star-studded project, which spent months filming in Massachusetts last year.
Based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel, the trailer introduces the four March sisters — Meg (Emma Watson, “Harry Potter”), Jo (Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”), Beth (Eliza Scanlen, “Sharp Objects”), and Amy (Florence Pugh, “Midsommar”) — living in a cramped house Alcott loosely based on her own home in Concord.
The trailer makes clear the pressure the four sisters face to marry well, though each has her own ambitions outside of finding a suitable husband.
“Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts,” Ronan’s Jo says in the trailer. “And they’ve got ambition, and they’ve got talent, as well as just beauty. And I’m so sick of people saying that love is just all that a woman is fit for. I’m so sick of it.”
Beyond the four sisters, the trailer also highlights other members of director Gerwig’s impressive ensemble cast, including Meryl Streep as Aunt March, Laura Dern as Marmee March, and Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) as the family’s longtime friend Theodore “Laurie” Laurence.
“Little Women” was big news around Massachusetts this past fall, with actors in period-appropriate attire popping up around the Back Bay area and Boston Common as well as prominent Boston spots like the Fairmont Copley Plaza and Arnold Arboretum. Beyond Boston, the film shot around Canton, Concord, Franklin, Groton, Harvard, Ipswich, Lancaster, Lawrence, Stoughton, and Waltham.
“Little Women” will hit theaters on Dec. 25, 2019.
Watch the trailer here:
