In first ‘Little Women’ trailer, Greta Gerwig unveils star-studded Oscar hopeful

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” hit the internet Tuesday at noon, giving audiences their first look at the star-studded project, which spent months filming in Massachusetts last year.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel, the trailer introduces the four March sisters — Meg (Emma Watson, “Harry Potter”), Jo (Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”), Beth (Eliza Scanlen, “Sharp Objects”), and Amy (Florence Pugh, “Midsommar”) — living in a cramped house Alcott loosely based on her own home in Concord.

The trailer makes clear the pressure the four sisters face to marry well, though each has her own ambitions outside of finding a suitable husband.