Denis Leary lands new holiday television series

15 years later (and eight years on from that hit series’ finale), Leary is making a long-awaited return to television with limited Fox series “A Moody Christmas.”

In 2004, FX premiered the first episode of “Rescue Me,” starring Worcester native Denis Leary as New York firefighter Tommy Gavin.

The Emmy-nominated actor-writer-producer will star in what’s been described by Fox as “a six-episode comedy about a tight-knit but slightly dysfunctional family who gathers in Chicago for the holidays.” In an official statement reported by Deadline, Fox Entertainment chief Charlie Collier labeled it as an “anti-holidays” series, suggesting the program will bring fans a dose of Leary’s distinctive dark humor.

Written by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, the series is based on an Australian series by the same name.

Fox’s goal is to make the program more than a one-time event. In 2014, the original series birthed a spinoff, titled “The Moodys,” following the family through a year of celebrations, including Australia Day, Easter, and a 40th birthday. In a Deadline interviewlast month, Fox’s president of entertainment Michael Thorn said he’d like to see the new cast, led by Leary, return after the upcoming limited series.

“It begins at Christmas but isn’t just limited to Christmas,” Thorn said. “We will meet this family, the Moodys, at very important events throughout their lifecycle that a family experiences together. Those could include a family wedding, a family vacation, a funeral and a graduation.”

