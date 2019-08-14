fb-pixel

TV’s Rick Harrison, of ‘Pawn Stars,’ swings by Fenway Park

By Isaac Feldberg Globe Correspondent,August 14, 2019, 55 minutes ago
TV star Rick Harrison, of the History Channel's “Pawn Stars,” took a break from filming inside Fenway Park's memorabilia collection, to take a walk in the outfield of the historic ballpark.
Rick Harrison, of “Pawn Stars,” swung by Fenway Park on Wednesday to film scenes for an upcoming episode of the History Channel reality-show hit’s 16th season, which premieres in October.

When he wasn’t filming inside the ballpark’s memorabilia collection, Harrison took time to walk along its historic outfield.

The shop owner, an avid history fan, seemed especially struck by a photo of the 1946 American League Championship Red Sox. He visited Boston specifically to evaluate items either too big to ship or too expensive to risk transporting to his Las Vegas World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

A day earlier, Harrison had swung by Burns & Levinson’s new law firm office on Boston’s High Street, where he assessed a very rare coin.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached by email at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.