TV’s Rick Harrison, of ‘Pawn Stars,’ swings by Fenway Park

Rick Harrison, of “Pawn Stars,” swung by Fenway Park on Wednesday to film scenes for an upcoming episode of the History Channel reality-show hit’s 16th season, which premieres in October.

When he wasn’t filming inside the ballpark’s memorabilia collection, Harrison took time to walk along its historic outfield.

The shop owner, an avid history fan, seemed especially struck by a photo of the 1946 American League Championship Red Sox. He visited Boston specifically to evaluate items either too big to ship or too expensive to risk transporting to his Las Vegas World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.