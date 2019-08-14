5 things to do in Boston this weekend

With the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival, several area theaters will screen the 1970 documentary chronicling the planning, performances, and impact of the landmark concert. Showcase Cinema de Lux theaters in Lowell, Randolph, and Revere will all show the film at 7 p.m. on Thursday, as will the Coolidge Corner Theatre, with a performance by students from the Brookline Music School preceding the film. ( Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.; various locations; various prices; rated R)

Shawn Mendes only turned 21 last week, but the singer-songwriter has already experienced enough success to fuel an entire career. All three of his albums, including his 2018 self-titled record, hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 200, and he’s currently headlining his fourth world tour, which visits TD Garden for a pair of shows on Thursday and Friday. The “Stitches” singer will be joined by fellow Canadian star Alessia Cara. (Thursday, Aug. 15 and Friday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; TD Garden, Boston; $29.50-$89.50; all ages)

Free Fun Fridays

With back-to-school season fast approaching, there are only three more Free Fun Fridays left. Ten more museums and attractions will offer free admission this week thanks to the Highland Street Foundation, including two in Boston: The U.S.S. Constitution Museum and the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Elsewhere in Massachusetts, highlights include the Provincetown Art Association and Museum and the Harvard Museums of Science & Culture in Cambridge. (Friday, Aug. 16 at various times and locations; free; all ages)

Fan Expo Boston

Boston Comic Con is now known as Fan Expo Boston, but the annual celebration of nerd culture formerly known as Boston Comic Con returns to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center this weekend, bringing numerous celebrities in for fan appearances. Among the big names on the list include John Travolta (”Grease”), cast members of “The Goonies” (Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan) “Doctor Who” star Peter Capaldi, and “Shazam!” star Zachary Levi. (Friday, Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston; $25-129; all ages)

Foghat

Take a slow ride over to Paradise Rock Club to catch a show from English rockers Foghat on Saturday. Though the group had its greatest commercial success in the 1970s, they’ve continued to put out new albums in every subsequent decade, including 2016’s “Under the Influence.” Local rock band Rolling Nectar will serve as the opener. (Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.; Paradise Rock Club, Boston; $40; 18+)

