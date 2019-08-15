Backstreet Boys seal couple’s engagement at wild Boston afterparty

It was a larger-than-life night out in Boston for a couple of Backstreet Boys.

After finishing up their high-energy TD Garden concert Wednesday, Nick Carter and Howie Dorough — both original members of the 26-year-strong boy band – met with around 70 fans at Scorpion Bar in the Seaport before rolling upstairs to The Grand for an official afterparty. The Boys leapt up onto the nightclub’s DJ booth to perform six-or-so songs, including the essentials: “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and “I Want It That Way.”

But the encore would have been incomplete without a celebratory moment when the pair paused to help a local couple quit playing games. Inviting Mike Kautz and Kelsey Labrot up on stage, Carter temporarily turned the mic over. “Kelsey is my only one,” proclaimed Kautz. “And I want to ask her to marry me!”