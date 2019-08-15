First trailer for ‘Death of Dick Long’ teases crime caper from Emerson-bred ‘Swiss Army Man’ co-director
Dick Long is dead. And whatever happened to him, it’s got the whole town talking.
On Thursday, A24 released the first trailer for “The Death of Dick Long,” an Alabama-set dark comedy from Daniel Scheinert, one half of Emerson-bred directing duo Daniels.
Together with Daniel Kwan, whom he met at college in Boston, Scheinert last directed “Swiss Army Man,” a surrealist comedy about a bloated corpse (Daniel Radcliffe) and his castaway best friend (Paul Dano).
While “Dick Long” also involves a dead body surfacing under strange circumstances, this one (played by Scheinert) stays silent, with two of Dick’s hard-partying bandmates (Michael Abbott Jr. and Andre Hyland) doing most of the talking as they attempt to cover up his untimely demise.
The Southern-fried crime caper costars Jesse Weixler as Dick’s wife, who grows suspicious after her husband doesn’t come home, Sarah Baker as a police officer looking into Dick’s death, and Virginia Newcomb as one of the bandmates’ wives.
Scheinert and writer Billy Chew were on hand to screen the film at IFFBoston this past April, but it’s set to hit theaters Sept. 27.
