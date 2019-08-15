First trailer for ‘Death of Dick Long’ teases crime caper from Emerson-bred ‘Swiss Army Man’ co-director

Dick Long is dead. And whatever happened to him, it’s got the whole town talking.

On Thursday, A24 released the first trailer for “The Death of Dick Long,” an Alabama-set dark comedy from Daniel Scheinert, one half of Emerson-bred directing duo Daniels.

Together with Daniel Kwan, whom he met at college in Boston, Scheinert last directed “Swiss Army Man,” a surrealist comedy about a bloated corpse (Daniel Radcliffe) and his castaway best friend (Paul Dano).