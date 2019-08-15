Michelle Carter case to become true-crime drama series

The controversial “texting-suicide” case of Michelle Carter, a Plainville woman convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging the suicide of her then-boyfriend via texts and phone calls, is being turned into a true-crime drama.

UCP confirmed to the Globe that it has acquired rights to “The Girl from Plainville,” an Esquire piece by Jesse Barron that explored events leading up to Conrad Roy III’s 2014 death. This was apparently a competitive situation, with multiple entities interested in nabbing rights to the journalist’s acclaimed article.

The production company will next put together a creative team to adapt Barron’s story into a series, with him on board as a consulting producer alongside Erin Lee Carr, the filmmaker behind last month’s two-part HBO documentary “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter.”