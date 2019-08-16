HBO sets ‘Mrs. Fletcher,’ from Mass. author Tom Perrotta, for October bow

“Mrs. Fletcher” is headed to HBO this fall.

The provocative “dual coming-of-age story,” as the premium-cable network describes it, will premiere on Oct. 27. A seven-episode limited series, it is set to focus on the sexual awakening experienced by a suburban empty-nester (Kathryn Hahn) after her son (Jackson White) goes away to college, while also following his experiences on campus.

Belmont-based novelist Tom Perrotta has been the guiding creative force behind the half-hour dramedy, which adapts his 2017 novel of the same name. Taking what’s said to be a sharp, witty approach to its subject matter, the series will explore issues of parenthood, sexuality, love and identity. None mark particularly new territory for Perrotta, who’s best known for writing soulful portraits of humans in transition, like “Little Children” and “The Leftovers” (the latter which he turned into an acclaimed HBO series).