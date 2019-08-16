Hyannis cinematographer Robert Richardson biting into ‘Venom 2’

Looks like Robert Richardson’s getting in on the superhero craze after all. Sony has reportedly tapped the legendary, Hyannis-bred cinematographer — coming off Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — to shoot “Venom 2.” Motion-capture maestro Andy Serkis (the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy) will be directing. The Hollywood Reporter first had the news.

Richardson at one point planned to work on Ben Affleck’s proposed “Batman” film, before Warner Bros. scrapped the Cambridge actor’s vision(which also had him starring as the Caped Crusader, as he had in two past films) and recast the role with Robert Pattinson.