Hyannis cinematographer Robert Richardson biting into ‘Venom 2’
Looks like Robert Richardson’s getting in on the superhero craze after all. Sony has reportedly tapped the legendary, Hyannis-bred cinematographer — coming off Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — to shoot “Venom 2.” Motion-capture maestro Andy Serkis (the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy) will be directing. The Hollywood Reporter first had the news.
Richardson at one point planned to work on Ben Affleck’s proposed “Batman” film, before Warner Bros. scrapped the Cambridge actor’s vision(which also had him starring as the Caped Crusader, as he had in two past films) and recast the role with Robert Pattinson.
Since “Venom,” which found Tom Hardy playing the Marvel antihero, became a box-office success for Sony last year, the studio has moved quickly to put a sequel into production, hiring Serkis just a few weeks ago to replace the first film’s director, Ruben Flesicher (who’s been busy with other projects like this fall’s “Zombieland” sequel). Michelle Williams is expected to reprise her role, while Woody Harrelson (who had a cameo in the first film) will be back as the notorious comic-book baddie Carnage.
It’s set to be released Oct. 2, 2020.
