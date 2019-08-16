Ron Howard following Maine-bred author’s ‘Trail’ to big screen

Imagine Entertainment — Ron Howard and Brian Grazer ’s prolific, long-lived production company – will adapt the Maine-raised author’s young-adult tale for the big screen, through its eight-month-old Kids+Family division; Scholastic Entertainment is set to team up with Imagine for the project. Quinn Emmett has been set to write the script.

Hashimoto – who now lives in New York – grew up in Rumford, Maine; her formative years spent in the surrounding wilderness helped inform “The Trail,” which is set along the Appalachian Trail. It centers on a 12-year-old boy grieving a friend’s death, who decides to discreetly check off items on their bucket list. This includes completing a 400-mile stretch of the Appalachian through Maine, a challenging leg across which he enounters bears, dwindling supplies, and a community of fellow-minded wanderers.

Advertisement

Hashimoto's parents met and married in Boston, where she was born, before moving to Maine three years later.

“I explored mountains and rivers in my backyard,” Hashimoto said of her childhood when interviewed about “The Trail” in 2017 for Scholastic’s website. “I picked and ate wild blueberries. I learned how to spot the Big Dipper and Cassiopeia and Orion’s belt in the clear night sky. During the long cold Maine winters, I slept in an unheated bedroom and built snow forts ten feet high. I had a hard, good childhood.”

Of her novel, she added: “It’s about the many kinds of silent, internal challenges a kid can face that are harder than hiking hundreds of miles on foot... It’s about how survival can be challenging, but joyful as well.”