Brad Paisley out; Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood to host CMAs

Carrie Underwood, who has hosted the Country Music Association Awards since 2008 with Brad Paisley, is losing her partner-in-crime.

But she won’t be on her own: The CMAs announced Monday that ‘‘special guest hosts’’ Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will join Underwood during the Nov. 13 event. The organization says the show will celebrate ‘‘legendary women in Country Music throughout the ceremony.’’

The CMA Awards will air live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.