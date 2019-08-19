Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lauren Hashian get hitched in Hawaii
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Lauren Hashian have finally made it official, getting hitched in Hawaii over the weekend.
Johnson, 47, posted a celebratory wedding photo to Instagram, with the long-time couple standing on a verdant hillside overlooking the water.
Hashian, 34, hoisted a lush bouquet overhead and wore a long, cream-colored gown trimmed with lace and floral appliques. Johnson, the star of “Hobbs & Shaw,” donned cream trousers, an open shirt (with massive chest tattoo visible, of course), and floral garlands for the big day.
“We do. August 18th, 2019. Pomaika’i (blessed),” Johnson captioned the photo.
Hashian, of Lynnfield, is the daughter of the late Sib Hashian, drummer for the band Boston.
The couple has two children, Jasmine and Tiana.
Plenty of celebrity friends posted their best wishes, including Tom Brady, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Hart, and J.J. Watt, as did more than 5 million other fans of The Rock.
