‘Boy Meets World’ stars reunite in Boston

Ben Savage , who played lead Cory Matthews on the sitcom, posted a photo of the reunion to Instagram on Monday.

A few “Boy Meets World” cast members reunited in Boston this weekend, bringing on a wave of nostalgia for ’90s kids.

The photo shows Savage alongside Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence-Matthews), Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), and Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter).

Captioned “Boston tea party,” the photo was shot in the North End. The Custom House Tower can be seen in the background.

The stars were in town for Fan Expo by Boston Comic Con. They appeared alongside William Daniels (Mr. Feeny) in photos from the event.

Friedle posted a photo from the expo with the caption “We’re baaaaaack!” and the hashtags “#nanananananana #fanexpoboston #crewsbacktogether #thiswasbillsidea”

Fishel posted the same photos with emojis over the actors’ faces.

“Boy Meets World” ran from 1993 to 2000 and followed Cory Matthews from middle school through adulthood. It was set in Philadelphia.

Savage and Fishel continued in their roles for the 2014 spinoff “Girl Meets World,” which followed their daughter, Riley.