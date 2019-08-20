Country star Hunter Hayes to headline Boston’s Country in the City concert in September

“I am excited to continue the tradition this year with a special performance by Hunter Hayes,” Walsh said in the statement.

High Valley, a Canadian country music duo, will open the free concert. The mayor’s office of tourism, sports, and entertainment is hosting the concert with WKLB-FM, country radio station 102.5.

Country music singer Hunter Hayes is headlining Boston’s fourth annual Country in the City concert Sept. 26 at City Hall Plaza, Mayor Martin J. Walsh ’s office said.

Hayes, 27, is a five-time Grammy nominee best known for hits like “Wanted” and “I Want Crazy.” The Louisiana native was once a supporting act for Taylor Swift , Carrie Underwood, and Lady Antebellum. He’ll headline Country in the City a month after debuting his fourth studio album, “Wild Blue (Part 1),” which came out on Friday.

Country music will fill City Hall Plaza from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 26, the mayor’s office said in a statement. Scotty McCreery and the Eli Young Band headlined the concert in previous years.

“Country 102.5 is once again thrilled to partner with Mayor Walsh to bring country music into the heart of city,” said Dawn Santolucito, a marketing director at WKLB-FM.

