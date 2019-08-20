HBO orders pilot based on Alice Hoffman’s ‘Magic’ novels

HBO Max, the cable channel’s forthcoming streaming service, has ordered a pilot for “The Rules of Magic,” based on Hoffman’s novels “The Rules of Magic” and “Practical Magic.”

Two beloved books by local author Alice Hoffman are being eyed for a new HBO streaming series.

The drama will be penned by Melissa Rosenberg, who wrote the screenplays for the “Twilight” films and was the creator of Netflix series “Jessica Jones,” and Dana Baratta, according to Deadline.

This isn’t the first time that “Practical Magic” has been adapted for screen. The story of two sisters who are the descendants of Massachusetts witches, the book, published in 1995, was made into a 1998 film starring Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, Stockard Channing, and Dianne Wiest.

“The Rules of Magic,” a prequel to the first novel, came out in 2017, and follows an earlier generation of the witchy Owens family.

Hoffman is the author of more than 30 books, including “Here on Earth,” “The Museum of Extraordinary Things,” and “The World We Knew.” She has also written a handful of young adult novels including “Aquamarine,” which was made into a movie starring Emma Roberts and Foxborough-raised singer and actress JoJo.

