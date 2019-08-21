5 things to do in Boston this weekend

With the widespread use of review aggregation websites like Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, it’s become tougher for pop culture critics to make their voices stand out among the crowd. One personality who has found a way to succeed in the digital age is Anthony Fantano , the self-proclaimed “Internet’s busiest music nerd.” The Connecticut native is primarily known for posting lengthy video reviews of recent albums on his YouTube channel The Needle Drop, which boasts nearly two million subscribers. Fantano will be at the Sinclair on Friday for an evening of jokes, rants, and thoughtful music discussion. (Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair, Cambridge; $20-25; all ages)

Mark Knopfler

As the lead guitarist and songwriter for Dire Straits, Mark Knopfler gave us some of the hottest riffs in the classic rock canon with tunes like “Money for Nothing” and “Sultans of Swing.” Knopfler has been pretty successful as a solo act as well, releasing 10 solo albums and soundtracking films like “The Princess Bride” and “Wag the Dog,” which means he’ll have plenty of material to choose from when he performs at the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion on Friday. (Friday, Aug. 23 at 8 p.m.; Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston; $125 and up; all ages)

Films at the Gate Festival

The Asian Community Development Corporation (ACDC) will host the 14th annual Films at the Gate Festival this weekend, which brings three nights of free movies and more fun to Chinatown. Topping the festival bill on Friday is 2015’s “Tyrus,” an award-winning documentary about Chinese-American artist Tyrus Wong. Before screenings, attendees can enjoy family-friendly games and activities, as well as martial arts demonstrations. While the festival is free for all three nights, the ACDC will be asking for donations to support the organization’s cultural programming. (Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Chinatown Gate, Boston; free; all ages)

Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies

The Brooklyn hip-hop scene of the early 2010s was shaped by a flood of mixtapes from artists like Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies, who are sharing the stage across the nation this summer on the Beast Coast: Escape from New York Tour. The show rolls into town on Saturday at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, with The Underachievers, Kirk Knight, and others in support. (Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.; Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston; $31 and up; all ages)

Reggie Watts

Since his emergence on the New York comedy scene in the late aughts, Reggie Watts has continued to climb the showbiz ranks despite a distinctly oddball sensibility that falls well outside mainstream tastes. During a typical performance, the “Late Late Show with James Corden” bandleader uses musical looping technology and a surrealist wit to create 100 percent improvised songs that are equal parts catchy and humorous. Watts will bring his one-of-a-kind act to the Wilbur on Sunday. (Sunday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.; The Wilbur, Boston; $37; all ages)

KEVIN SLANE, Boston.com

