Barack and Michelle Obama are reportedly buying a Martha’s Vineyard mansion

And not just any mansion — the former first couple are looking to buy none other than Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck’s estate, according to TMZ . The Obamas are currently in escrow for less than the listing price, TMZ reports, citing “multiple island sources.”

Former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are reportedly looking at buying a $14.85 million mansion on Martha’s Vineyard.

The listing agent for the property declined comment when reached by the Globe. A Celtics representative also declined comment; a spokesperson for Obama could not immediately be reached.

Advertisement

In 2017, a spokesman for Obama vehemently denied that the family was looking at buying property on the island, saying that the rumors were not true (even underlining the word “not” in his e-mail to the Globe).

Still, it’s not like the Obamas are strangers to the island: They regularly visited Martha’s Vineyard for vacation during Obama’s eight years of presidency and continued the tradition by visiting again this month.

Then-President Barack Obama went to lunch at Nancy's Restaurant while vacationing on Martha's Vineyard with his family in 2010. (Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

In fact, the Obamas had been renting Grousbeck’s home — a seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom estate spanning nearly 7,000 square feet on more than 29 acres, according to a listing — during their vacation to the Massachusetts island this summer.

Grousbeck’s Edgartown house has been on the market for four years. He originally listed it for more than $22 million but has since dropped the price, according to realtor.com.

The custom-designed estate sits on Edgartown Great Pond, overlooking the water. It has several places to sit or entertain, a modern chef’s kitchen, and a formal, circular dining room “surrounded by a wall of windows overlooking the grounds,” according to the listing. The living room features vaulted ceilings with exposed steel beams, as well as a stone fireplace.

Advertisement

The Obamas would surely be comfortable in the master suite, which features yet another fireplace, as well as a private deck and “spectacular water views,” the listing states. There are also not one, but two guest wings.

Outside the house, a swimming pool is located in a “garden-like setting” with “the sounds of the waves lapping in the distance.” Listing photos also show a path that leads from the house down to the water.

“A property of this stature needs to be seen to be experienced,” the listing says.