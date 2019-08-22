Gisele Bundchen blames ‘opportunists’ who ‘destroy’ the Amazon as massive wildfires continue

Gisele Bundchen is not keeping quiet about the massive wildfires in the Amazon rainforest, placing the blame on “opportunists” who plan to “destroy and clear the forest.”

“The forest plays a key role in balancing the Earth’s climate and consequently in our lives,” Bundchen wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “We cannot close our eyes to what is happening in the Amazon. The increased burnings have been destroying in days, what nature takes years, centuries to build.

“I’ve spent a lot of time there and was able to see closely how everything happens, especially how opportunists take advantage of the dry season to destroy and clear the forest,” Bundchen continued. “Deforestation in the Amazon has to stop … for our health and the health of our planet!”