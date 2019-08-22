fb-pixel

Photos: A look inside the Martha’s Vineyard mansion the Obamas are reportedly buying

By Jaclyn Reiss Globe Staff,August 22, 2019, 5 minutes ago
The “modern chef’s kitchen” inside Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck’s home on Martha’s Vineyard, which has reportedly caught the interest of former president Barack Obama.
The “modern chef’s kitchen” inside Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck’s home on Martha’s Vineyard, which has reportedly caught the interest of former president Barack Obama.(ANTHONY ESPOSITO FOR WALLACE & CO. SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY)

Former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are reportedly in escrow for a $14.85 million mansion on Martha’s Vineyard.

And not just any mansion — the one belonging to Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, which the Obamas rented out for their island vacation this August.

Grousbeck has been looking to unload his home for quite a while: It’s been on the market for four years.

Here’s a look inside the home, according to listing photos.

An aerial view of the home.
An aerial view of the home.(LandVest)
A view of the home’s exterior.
A view of the home’s exterior.(LandVest)
Another view of the exterior.
Another view of the exterior.(Anthony Esposito for Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty)
The pool outside the home.
The pool outside the home.(Anthony Esposito for Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty)
The formal, circular dining room is “surrounded by a wall of windows overlooking the grounds,” according to the listing.
The formal, circular dining room is “surrounded by a wall of windows overlooking the grounds,” according to the listing. (Anthony Esposito for Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty)
One of the many spots in the home to entertain guests.
One of the many spots in the home to entertain guests.(Anthony Esposito for Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty)
The master suite features a fireplace, as well as a private deck and “spectacular water views,” the listing states.
The master suite features a fireplace, as well as a private deck and “spectacular water views,” the listing states.(Anthony Esposito for Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty)
The master bath.
The master bath. (Anthony Esposito for Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty)
A guest bedroom.
A guest bedroom.(Anthony Esposito for Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty)
A deck overlooks the water.
A deck overlooks the water.(Anthony Esposito for Wallace & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty)