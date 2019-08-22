Photos: A look inside the Martha’s Vineyard mansion the Obamas are reportedly buying

Former president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are reportedly in escrow for a $14.85 million mansion on Martha’s Vineyard.

And not just any mansion — the one belonging to Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, which the Obamas rented out for their island vacation this August.

Grousbeck has been looking to unload his home for quite a while: It’s been on the market for four years.