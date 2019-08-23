Dave Chappelle set to host benefit concert after Ohio shooting

DAYTON, Ohio — Comedian Dave Chappelle plans to host a special block party and benefit concert in Ohio for those affected by the recent mass shooting.

Chappelle will be among national and local entertainers planned for the main stage at the ‘‘Gem City Shine’’ event in Dayton on Sunday.

WDTN-TV reports the City of Dayton along with the Downtown Dayton Partnership and the Chamber of Commerce will help organize the tribute.