Rolling Stones get a little piece of Mars to call their own

From left: Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performed at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Aug. 22, 2019. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There is now a ‘‘Rolling Stones Rock’’ on Mars, and it’s giving Mick Jagger and the boys some serious satisfaction.

NASA named the little stone for the legendary rockers after its InSight robotic lander captured it rolling across the surface of Mars. Robert Downey Jr. took the stage just before the Stones at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Thursday night to make the new moniker public.