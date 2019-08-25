Barack Obama dropped his summer playlist, and it’s ‘Too Good’ not to share

The playlist featured a range of songs, “some new, some old, some fast, some slow,” according to the former leader of the free world, who’s been vacationing on the Vineyard for the past three weeks (and is rumored to be eyeing a house there).

On Twitter, Obama — in collaboration with former first lady Michelle Obama — shared a “sampling” of the pair’s favorite summer jams.

President ex officio, orator extraordinaire, and noted tastemaker Barack Obama took a break from his annual Martha’s Vineyard getaway to share his always-entertaining summer playlist.

Drake and Rihanna’s sun-kissed “Too Good” kicked things off at No. 1, but the Obamas didn’t play favorites in terms of genre. Among their picks: rock ’n’ roll classics (“Happy” by the Rolling Stones), Grammy-minted R&B standouts (“Boo’d Up” by Ella Mai, “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar & H.E.R.), and pop chart-toppers (“Juice” by Lizzo, “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus).

Lizzo, who’s active on Twitter, was among the first included artists to respond to the unexpected Obama shout-out. “We’re friends now,” the singer wrote in all-caps, noting how she’d tweeted earlier about her support for his two-term presidency. “I don’t make the rules.”

Maggie Rogers, in heavy rotation by the Obamas thanks to her joyous torch song “Burning,” wrote, amazingly, that she’d been “swimming in from a half-nude” conversation with her best friend in the Aegean Sea when Obama released his summer picks. Upon returning to shore, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter noticed her track and proceeded to correctly refer to the playlist as “prime Obama content.”

“Gratitude is really a must,” Koffee tweeted.

Ari PenSmith, featured on GoldLink’s “Joke Ting” (in Obama’s No. 10 spot), expressed his surprise and delight on Twitter, adding “big big Barack, you know” followed by praise emojis. (GoldLink retweeted PenSmith’s message.)

And 2 Chainz, always one to pick his words carefully, responded to hit “It’s A Vibe” being included by keeping things simple. The rapper retweeted Obama’s playlist, adding two wonderfully expressive emojis: fire, followed by a shocked face with an exploding head.

