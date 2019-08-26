Elizabeth Warren’s book made an appearance in her favorite TV show
Senator Elizabeth Warren’s last book opened with a mention of the HBO show “Ballers.” So perhaps it’s only fitting that the last season of “Ballers” opened with Warren’s book.
The premiere of the show’s fifth and final season kicked off Sunday with a scene of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sitting on a beach reading Warren’s 2017 book, “This Fight Is Our Fight,” in yet another expression of the mutual fandom between the actor and the Massachusetts senator.
“I have one more chapter left,” Johnson’s character, Spencer Strasmore, tells his girlfriend, who teases him: “The same one you’ve been reading for the last three hours?”
The book’s appearance must have been a pleasant surprise to Warren, who is huge “Ballers” fan and tweeted earlier Sunday that she and her husband, Bruce Mann, were looking forward to the Season 5 premiere. The Democratic presidential candidate also congratulated Johnson on recently getting married to his real-life longtime girlfriend (and Lynnfield High School grad), Lauren Hashian in Hawaii.Nik DeCosta-Klipa, Boston.com