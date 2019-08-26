Elizabeth Warren’s book made an appearance in her favorite TV show

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s last book opened with a mention of the HBO show “Ballers.” So perhaps it’s only fitting that the last season of “Ballers” opened with Warren’s book.

The premiere of the show’s fifth and final season kicked off Sunday with a scene of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sitting on a beach reading Warren’s 2017 book, “This Fight Is Our Fight,” in yet another expression of the mutual fandom between the actor and the Massachusetts senator.