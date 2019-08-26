Lara Spencer apologizes for ‘insensitive’ comments about Prince George taking ballet classes

She was heavily criticized last week when she heard Prince George loved ballet and she said ‘‘we’ll see how long that lasts.’’

Spencer discussed the backlash against her comments Monday, saying she has learned the ‘‘bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.’’

NEW YORK — ‘‘Good Morning America’’ host Lara Spencer has apologized for her ‘‘insensitive’’ comments about Prince George taking ballet lessons.

Spencer interviewed dancers Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels on Monday. They all told their stories about the stigma they faced.

She says she hopes she has turned a negative ‘‘into a teachable moment.’’

Many dance companies and dancers posted their support of the boys and men who dedicate themselves to ballet and other styles of dance.

On Instagram, Boston Ballet posted about the commitment that goes into such training.

“Years of hard work, dedication and discipline go into the creation of a professional dancer. We support every young male dancer who aspires to one day take the stage as a professional or just wants to learn. There is simply nothing funny about it. #nobullying #boysdoballet #playlistep