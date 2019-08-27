Former WCVB anchor Susan Wornick lists her Cape home for $2.9 million

After her retirement, she sold her three-bedroom home in Needham for $1,640,000, the Globe reported.

Wornick, who anchored WCVB’s midday newscast from 1989 until retiring in 2014, was also a member of Team 5 investigates and served as NewsCenter 5’s consumer reporter, according to her bio in the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame. She was nearly jailed in 1985 for refusing to reveal a source.

Former Boston news anchor Susan Wornick and her friend Debbie Anastos put the Cape Cod summer house they share on the market.

She hopes to buy a beachfront home in Stuart, Fla., where she has lived half of the year since retiring. Wornick spends so much time traveling back and forth that her family jokingly calls the airline Jet Blue “Jet Sue,” she said.

Advertisement

Wornick and Anastos are asking $2,995,000 for the three-bedroom, two-bath beachfront home in the Popponesset section of Mashpee. The stars of the 1,800-square-foot home are the walls of windows in the open living and dining areas and kitchen that overlook Nantucket Sound.

15 Deans Hollow Road also features a gas fireplace in the living room, central air, a study, a laundry room, and a deck. The home sits on 0.15 of an acre.

The listing agent is Kerrie Marzot of Sotheby’s International Realty in Falmouth.

Wornick, Anastos, and another friend purchased the home around 1990, and have hosted family weddings and engagement parties there. When they bought it, Wornick said, “It was a shack, and when I say ‘shack,’ I mean it was 400 square feet with three teeny-tiny bedrooms.”

They bought it for just over $300,000.

“It was totally unconventional then to give three women a mortgage,” she said. In order to have one, they needed to winterize the place. “We bought electric plug-in baseboard heaters for the inspection. After the inspection, we returned them,” she said.

Advertisement

In the late ’90s, they tore it down and built the contemporary Cape that stands there now. Wornick and Anastos bought out their friend’s share.

Wornick said they waited until now to put the home on the market because her mother loved it so much — despite the trouble she had the first time she drove a few friends there. “It’s a beach town with very confusing, windy roads, and not a lot of street lights,” Wornick said. “I had given my mother very clear and concise directions … but she was 90 minutes late.”

“When she arrived, she was angry,” Wornick recalled. “‘Your directions were terrible,’ she said.”

Wornick went over them with her. When they got to the part about taking the turn off the rotary and onto the bridge over the canal, her mother admonished her: “You never told me to go over the bridge.”

The story still makes Wornick laugh, and from then on, she always told guests that they have to go over the bridge to get to the Cape.

The home is full of “sad and excellent memories,” Wornick said. “Any day you walk inside the house and look out and see the ocean is a memory.”

“I would like to see a wonderful family with little kids playing on the deck, enjoying the beach. This is a happy house. That should be its legacy.”

See more photos of the home:

Susan Wornick’s beach house sits on the Mashpee shore. (Hawk Visuals for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Susan Wornick’s beach house sits on the Mashpee shore. (Hawk Visuals for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Susan Wornick’s beach house sits on the Mashpee shore. (Hawk Visuals for Sotheby’s International Realty)

Eileen Woods can be reached at eileen.woods@globe.com