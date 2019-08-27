On Nantucket, the stars come out

Nantucket’s long-term, low-key summer celebs were out in force this past weekend. Almost unrecognizably scruffy after a stint playing Captain Ahab in Orson Welles’s retelling of “Moby-Dick” — dramatically staged at the Whaling Museum — actor John Shea (left) treated a packed audience at an impromptu Moth storytelling session at the Sconset Chapel. Shea spoke of two poignant encounters — youthful and mid-career — with the legendary James Cagney. At the White Heron Theatre in town, two-time Tony winner Judith Ivey attended the opening weekend of her latest directorial endeavor, “Fireflies” by Matthew Barber, who got a 2003 nomination for his stage adaptation of the 1922 novel — and movie — “Enchanted April.” Asked about his interest in the inner lives of older women, Barber responded, “I have a mother I’ve been trying to understand for my entire life.”

SANDY MacDONALD