Gary Gulman sets HBO special ‘The Great Depresh’ for October

The Peabody-bred funnyman — who won comedian of the year at last year’s Boston Comedy Festival — will headline “The Great Depresh,” debuting on HBO Oct. 5. In the 75-minute stand-up set, timed to the beginning of Mental Illness Awareness Week, Gulman is expected to discuss his own lifelong struggles with depression while meting out punch lines about everything from bullying to why he tried to avoid playing football in high school, instead opting for basketball. (Gulman later played as a tight end during his freshman year at Boston College.)

The comic, 49, recorded his new special in June, at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn; Michael Bonfiglio (behind the Avett Brothers doc “May It Last”) directed it, with Judd Apatow on board as a producer. The Brooklyn set marked something of a comeback for Gulman, who almost quit comedy in recent years as he sought treatment for worsening mental health issues; before that, he’d earned acclaim for his 2016 Netflix special, “It’s About Time.”

October will be a big month for Gulman, who also appears opposite Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker,” out Oct. 5.

ISAAC FELDBERG

Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.